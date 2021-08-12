Meeting with Acting Head of the Republic of Tuva Vladislav Khovalyg

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladislav Khovalyg began his report with the coronavirus situation. So far, the incidence is high, but the measures taken are yielding results. Sufficient supplies of PPE and medicines are available. On the other hand, there is a shortage of medical oxygen, which is not produced in Tuva. More than 1,700 hospital beds were urgently made available; also, a temporary hospital was set up at a sports centre and two schools. Vaccine rollout is underway.

Vladislav Khovalyg has been in touch with a number of government agencies on several promising development initiatives in Tuva, including with the Healthcare Ministry, the Ministry of Transport, the Economic Development Ministry, the Ministry of Construction, and the Energy Ministry, as well as Gazprom and other major companies. He has also been negotiating budget difficulties with the Ministry of Finance. As a result, funds have been allocated to complete the construction of a bridge across the Yenisei in a remote district of Tuva. The Ministry of Transport supported the need to allocate funds for the modernisation of Kyzyl airport for international transportation and to subsidise passenger services. The Russian Government has decided to reduce electricity bills for legal entities. The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service supported the region’s position with regard to lowering the price of coal; they are negotiating with the mining company to reach a final decision. Thanks to the support of the Construction Ministry and the DOM.RF State Corporation, more housing is being built in the region.

According to Vladislav Khovalyg, the Year of People’s Initiatives is now underway in Tuva. As part of the project, many small but useful initiatives have been implemented not only at the regional government’s expense, but also through people’s support or with sponsors’ money.

At the same time, some complicated system-wide problems in Tuva do require the support of the President and the federal government. A regional development programme approved by the Government of Russia in April 2020 currently determines the federal support mechanism for Tuva’s development. As a whole, the programme is working, with projects for the production of building materials, woodworking, and the processing of wild herbs underway; and Tuva’s participation in the tourism national project is under consideration.

To be continued.

MIL OSI