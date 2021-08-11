Greetings on the 10th anniversary of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over a period of the past years, the ASI has strengthened its influence and made a tremendous contribution to promoting socially significant projects that focus on developing entrepreneurship and advanced technology, creating a modern and comfortable living environment, and solving major social problems.

It should be noted that the ASI team is known for their high professionalism, strong teamwork and cohesion. I really do hope that you will continue to work actively and effectively, thus contributing to the successful implementation of the most daring and much-needed ideas and initiatives, bringing together proactive, ambitious and passionate people around these goals.”

MIL OSI