Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Governor spoke about the draft directive on the development of the Caucasian Mineralnye Vody resorts, prepared jointly with the Russian Ministry of Economic Development. The project envisages over 50 events and the development of 26 facilities.

According to Mr Vladimirov Vladimirov VladimirGovernor of Stavropol Territory , Caucasian Mineralnye Vody resorts surpass all similar European ones in terms of the number of tourists and holidaymakers and with regard to the quality of the mineral water. Even during the worst years, the tourist flow in Caucasian Mineralnye Vody amounted to 42 percent of the entire number visiting European resorts. For example, in 2019, there were 147,000 foreign tourists in Caucasian Mineralnye Vody. Last year the number was 30 percent lower for obvious reasons.

The governor reported that today English businesses and other foreign investors are putting money into the development of Caucasian Mineralnye Vody. In the five years between 2015 and 2020, 25 billion rubles were invested in Caucasian Mineralnye Vody. Roads are under construction, and today almost all the resort cities are as accessible as possible for transport. Urban renewal has begun: about 70 improved facilities have been created in Caucasian Mineralnye Vody.

According to Mr Vladimirov, it is necessary to begin uniting Caucasian Mineralnye Vody with the resorts of the Black Sea coast. This is a large project; the cost of the road is estimated at 91–97 billion, but it will give people the opportunity to be treated at Caucasian Mineralnye Vody while going skiing on Elbrus, in Arkhyz and Dombay and relaxing on the Black Sea coast, for example in Sochi.

To be continued.

MIL OSI