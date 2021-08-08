On August 9, President will meet with members of Russia’s national Paralympic team and take part in UN Security Council conference

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On August 9, Vladimir Putin will have a videoconference meeting with members of the Russian national Paralympic team going through their final preparations for the Tokyo Paralympics at training camps in various regions of the country.

The 16th Summer Paralympic Games will be held in Tokyo from August 24 to September 2, 2021. More than 200 Russian athletes qualified for the games to take part in 19 sports out of 22 (309 events out of 539).

The Russian President will also participate in a UN Security Council high-level open debate on Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation. The event was initiated by Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, who assumed presidency of the UN Security Council in August 2021.

