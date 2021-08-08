Greetings to Tokyo Olympics gold medalists in synchronized swimming team competition

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message of the Russian President reads, in part:

“You have carried on the wonderful traditions of the national synchronised swimming team, having performed triumphantly without leaving your rivals a single chance. The Olympic gold you have won is a significant, well-deserved award for your talent, skill, joy and the beauty which you generously give to multiple admirers of your dynamic, exciting sport.

I wish you all the best. Great job!

And, of course, my warmest greetings to Svetlana Romashina who became a seven-time Olympic champion today. This is a unique, unmatched achievement in world synchronised swimming.”

MIL OSI