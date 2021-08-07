Working meeting with Head of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Radiy Khabirov Khabirov RadiyHead of the Republic of Bashkortostan began the meeting by reporting on the situation with the coronavirus. There has been no increase in the number of new cases in the recent period, and the mortality is down. In a very short time, the region built two infectious diseases hospitals. As of today, 990,000 people of the 1.9 million have been vaccinated with the first component. As many as 203 vaccination teams have been deployed, including 35 mobile teams, covering almost the entire region.

As for healthcare in general, Bashkortostan has set a target of emerging from the pandemic with a modernised and strengthened healthcare system. The federal Government is providing assistance in this.

Radiy Khabirov also reported on the economic situation. Industrial production is on the rise, with an index of 102.4 percent in the first six months of the year, with the manufacturing industry driving this growth. Oil production, and mining in general, is also growing. Investment has reached an absolute volume of 365 billion; the target is to reach 600 billion rubles by 2024. At the moment, about 1,500 investment projects are underway. The total portfolio is worth about 900 billion rubles. Plants are under construction in the special economic zone. There are currently 16 residents there. The total volume of investment is 14 billion, and potentially, up to 100 billion rubles.

The head of Bashkortostan also raised the issue of carbon testing grounds. According to him, the region has unique resources to create such facilities, forests and farmlands. The region has already prepared and submitted an application to create a carbon testing ground there. Radiy Khabirov asked the President to extend the test mode now in effect on Sakhalin, to the planned carbon testing ground. According to him, the region is ready to propose some patented solutions in this area.

Radiy Khabirov thanked the President for his support in obtaining the status of the Eurasian World-class Science and Education Centre. About 900 million rubles have already been provided to the region for science and education as part of the WSEC programme. He asked for support for Bashkortostan’s interest in joining the Priority-2030 state support programme for universities, as well as in obtaining federal funding for a new university campus project which is currently in the design phase.

Vladimir Putin highlighted two problems that need to be addressed. The first one is the discharge of untreated water and water quality. The President said that after a more detailed discussion, he will issue instructions on this extremely important problem. Secondly, the problem with the defrauded co-investors in residential construction projects has not been properly addressed in Bashkortostan, the President pointed out. Radiy Khabirov explained how this problem is being solved, in particular, about the criminal cases now being considered with the Prosecutor’s Office, and promised that the problem will be fully resolved by 2024.

