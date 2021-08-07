Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Earlier that day, the head of state took part in the ceremony to launch the first line of the Austrian Lasselsberger Group’s Cemix plant for the production of dry construction mixes in the Abzelilovsky District of Bashkortostan.

Excerpts from the transcript of the meeting with Cemix plant workers and builders

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: (answering a question about the importance of blue-collar jobs and the invitation to attend the final of the WorldSkills national championship in Ufa this year) It has long been customary in Russia to refer to the working class as our leading political force. It was a Soviet cliche, but in fact it is the truth. Only the essence of blue-collar jobs is changing. I am sure you know this even better than I do.

There are different training programmes for workers, there are specialists of different levels, and they have different tasks. But overall, what is the trend? The trend is that blue-collar jobs are becoming more demanding. A modern worker can hardly function effectively without some engineering skills.

Today’s workers deal with artificial intelligence and big data, and use unmanned vehicles. Their work is becoming more difficult, but also more interesting. And of course, WorldSkills, a movement we have joined only recently, has become a good impetus for development in blue-collar training, which is an extremely important area. And again, this is all the more important because in the modern world, the success of the entire economy depends on well-trained and educated people at every level of production, so the demand for such personnel is extremely high.

But I would like to mention one more important point concerning WorldSkills. I would say, WorldSkills, among other things, is the reason why the demand, and also the respect for blue-collar professions has grown significantly. Look, about 60 percent of school graduates consider enrolling at technical schools and colleges to learn vocational skills. As many as 60 percent. This says a lot, and it is very important.

I really do hope that the event you have planned will be held at the highest level. Bashkortostan is capable of preparing and conducting such an event. Incidentally, in terms of the number of participants and the number of competencies that will be presented during this national competition, the event in Bashkortostan will be even superior to the world championship, which was recently held in Kazan. It will be a great event. I do not know if I will be able to visit, but I always follow this with great interest, I really do, so I will try to find the time. Thank you very much.

