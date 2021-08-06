The President arrived in Magnitogorsk

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The head of state will visit the areas in Chelyabinsk Region damaged by forest fires and will hold a meeting on relief measures. The President will also meet with Governor of Chelyabinsk Region Alexei Teksler Teksler AlexeiGovernor of the Chelyabinsk Region .

Vladimir Putin will visit the Abzelilovsky District of the Republic of Bashkortostan, where he will take part in launching the Lasselsberger Group’s Cemix plant for the production of dry construction mixes. In addition, the President will have a working meeting with Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov Khabirov RadiyHead of the Republic of Bashkortostan .

