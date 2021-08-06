Cemix plant inauguration

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin attended the ceremony to launch the first phase of the Cemix plant for the production of dry construction mixes. The facility is part of Lasselsberger Group of Austria. Opening the plant in the village of Krasnaya Bashkiria will reduce white cement imports and create a point of industrial growth in the region.

Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz Kurz SebastianFederal Chancellor of Austria sent a video address to the ceremony on the plant’s opening.

MIL OSI