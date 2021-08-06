As of August 1, 2021, the volume of gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus amounted to USD 7.4 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of August 1, 2021, the international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus, according to the preliminary data, amounted to USD7 442.4 million (in the equivalent).

Over July 2021, gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by USD33.0 million (by 0.4%) after the decrease in June by USD353.7 million (by 4.6%).

The purchase of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange”, the receipt of the foreign exchange to the budget, as well as increase in the cost of the monetary gold, were mainly conducive to the growth in the level of the international reserve assets in July.

In July 2021, Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus

repaid external and internal foreign exchange obligations in foreign exchange for the amount of USD427 million.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2021, the volume of international reserve assets as at January 1, 2022, should be at least USD6 billion.

MIL OSI