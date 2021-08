Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the discussion of Russian-Ecuadorian relations, the leaders confirmed their mutual desire to invigorate the development of cooperation in the political, trade, economic and other areas. The presidents also considered the struggle against the spread of the coronavirus.

Vladimir Putin congratulated Guillermo Lasso on Ecuador’s upcoming Independence Day, marked on August 10.

The parties agreed to maintain contact.

