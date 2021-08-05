On August 6, Vladimir Putin will make working trip to Chelyabinsk Region and Republic of Bashkortostan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The head of state will visit the areas in Chelyabinsk Region damaged by forest fires and will hold a meeting on relief measures. The President will also meet with Governor of Chelyabinsk Region Alexei Teksler.

Later the same day, Vladimir Putin will visit the Abzelilovsky District of the Republic of Bashkortostan, where he will take part in launching the Lasselsberger Group’s Cemix plant for the production of dry construction mixes. The plant will reduce the import of white cement and become an industrial growth centre in the region. In addition, the President will have a working meeting with Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov.

