President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a working visit to Japan today

04.08.2021

Today, President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a working visit to Japan, where she will meet with the Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and participate in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

During the meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga, co-operation in the field of digital and e-government, opportunities for closer business relations and co-operation between the European Union and Japan will be discussed. On Sunday, President Kersti Kaljulaid will participate in the closing ceremony of the 32nd Summer Olympic Games at the invitation of the International Olympic Committee.

The Estonian head of state will also visit the city of Saku, where part of the Estonian national team also trained in preparation for the Olympics. There, President Kaljulaid will present a state decoration to Mayor Seiji Yanagida for developing relations between Estonia and Japan and the two cities of Saku.

The head of state will return to Estonia on Monday.

