President Kaljulaid discussed with the Prime Minister of Japan the possibilities of promoting digital co-operation

04.08.2021

President Kersti Kaljulaid, who is on a working visit to Japan, met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo today. The main topics of the meeting were the promotion of cooperation between the two countries in the field of digital and e-government.

“The basic architecture and logic of the Japanese and Estonian e-government are similar, and Japan’s interest in the experience of our companies is growing. As digitization is one of the main priorities of today’s Japanese government alongside the fight against the viral crisis, this cooperation has great potential, “said President Kaljulaid. She also congratulated Prime Minister Suga on the occasion of the centenary of the friendship between Estonia and Japan, which will be celebrated this year.

The leaders discussed the situation and growing tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. “The European Union and Japan see developments in this region as similar, we are both strong supporters of democracy, human rights and the rule of law,” the President of the Republic said at the meeting.The Estonian Head of State also commended Japan for the successful preparation and cost of the 32nd Summer Olympic Games and the subsequent Paralympic Games.

President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a working visit to Japan, where she will participate in the closing ceremony of the 32nd Summer Olympic Games, meet with the local Estonian community and present the award to the Mayor of Saku in Saku for the long-term promotion of Estonian-Japanese cooperation.

