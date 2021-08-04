Gazprom registered in St. Petersburg

Source: Gazprom

August 4, 2021, 12:20

State registration of amendments to the Articles of Association of Gazprom has been completed. The amendments include the change in the parent company’s location to St. Petersburg.

Interdistrict Inspectorate of the Federal Tax Service No. 15 for St. Petersburg has accordingly changed the information on Gazprom’s address in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities.

The new location of Gazprom is St. Petersburg. The new address of the Company is St. Petersburg, 2/3 Lakhtinsky Ave., Bldg. 1 (Lakhta Center Multifunctional Complex). The new headquarters of the parent company will be located here.

Background

On June 25, 2021, Gazprom held the annual General Shareholders Meeting in the form of absentee voting. The Meeting approved amendments to the Articles of Association of Gazprom, including the change of the parent company’s location to St. Petersburg.

