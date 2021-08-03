Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in July 2021

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

In July 2021, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 10.4% to RUB 87.3 trln (RUB 79.1 in July 2020). Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for July 2020 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

Growth leaders were the Derivatives Market (40.4%), Equity Market (30.1%), Money Market (15.9%), FX spot Market (9.6%), Precious Metals Market (up 5x) and Standartised OTC Derivatiesv Market (up 4.8x).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market in July 2021 increased by 6.3% to RUB 3,735.4 bln (July 2020: RUB 3,513.9 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units increased by 30.1% to RUB 2,013.8 bln (July 2020: RUB 1,548.3 bln). ADTV was RUB 91.5 bln (July 2020: RUB 70.4 bln).

Trading volume in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 1,721.6 bln (July 2020: RUB 1,965.8 bln). ADTV was RUB 78.3 bln (July 2020: RUB 89.3 bln).

76 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,057.7 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 293.5 bln) were placed in July 2020.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes increased by 40.4% to RUB 12.5 trln (July 2020: RUB 8.9 trln) or 162.0 mln contracts (July 2020: 140.6 mln), of which 157.9 mln contracts were futures and 4.1 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 517.7 bln (July 2020: RUB 460.3 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 570.5 bln (July 2020: RUB 406.4 bln).

Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volume grew 4.8 times and reached RUB 159.7 bln.

FX Market

FX Market trading volume was RUB 25.8 trln (July 2020: RUB 27.5 trln), with spot trades growing by 9.6% to RUB 7.7 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 18.1 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,170.6 bln (USD 15.8 bln), compared to RUB 1,250.5 bln (USD 17.5 bln) in July 2020.

Money Market

Money Market turnover grew 15.9% to RUB 44.6 trln (July 2020: RUB 38.5 trln). ADTV was RUB 2,029.4 bln (July 2020: RUB 1,751.3 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment added 14.1% to reach RUB 24.6 trln, including the GCC repo segment which increased by 8.6% to RUB 7.9 trln.

Precious Metals Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was up 5 times to RUB 27.9 bln (July 2020: RUB 5.6 bln), of which RUB 27.8 bln (6.5 t) was gold and RUB 0.1 bln (1.8 t) was silver.

MIL OSI