President Kersti Kaljulaid, singer Anne Veski and doctor Arkadi Popov made a video appeal to vaccinate

02.08.2021

President Kersti Kaljulaid, singer Anne Veski and doctor Arkadi Popov have made a joint video to call people to vaccinate in order to keep the COVID-19 virus in check in the fall. „ For children to be able to return to school properly, for jobs and family incomes to be protected, for the opportunity to visit our grandparents and friends again – vaccination is the only solution.“ Tokyo Olympics winner and bronze-medallist Katrina Lehis also participates in the video.

School starts in just a month and new cases are being diagnosed daily, while more and more unvaccinated people require hospital treatment every day, all three emphasise in the appeal. „ But this time, it is different – we have vaccines to protect us from the virus. Half of Estonia has already been vaccinated. Thank you for that! However, more is needed to defeat the virus. To reduce its spread, it is imperative that at least 120 thousand more people get the vaccine to protect themselves from its harmful effects before school starts. It would be even better if 200 or 300 thousand people did that.”

“If you have not yet been vaccinated, please do so,” Kaljulaid, Veski and Popov emphasized. “. If you have any neighbours, co-workers, relatives or friends who are still apprehensive about getting the vaccine, please talk to them. Offer to help them find a vaccination location or provide transport to one. This is how we can defeat the virus together.”

Dear people of Estonia – if you are not yet vaccinated, please book a vaccine appointment as soon as possible!

School starts in just a month and new cases are being diagnosed daily. More and more unvaccinated people require hospital treatment every day. We have experienced all this before. We all remember how the restrictions locked down our lives in spring. But this time, it is different – we have vaccines to protect us from the virus. Half of Estonia has already been vaccinated. Thank you for that!

However, more is needed to defeat the virus. To reduce its spread, it is imperative that at least 120 thousand more people get the vaccine to protect themselves from its harmful effects before school starts. It would be even better if 200 or 300 thousand people did that.

For children to be able to return to school properly, for jobs and family incomes to be protected, for the opportunity to visit our grandparents and friends again – vaccination is the only solution.

If you have not yet been vaccinated, please do so! Let’s trust the doctors and scientists. If you have any neighbours, co-workers, relatives or friends who are still apprehensive about getting the vaccine, please talk to them. Offer to help them find a vaccination location or provide transport to one.

This is how we can defeat the virus together!

Call 1247, book an appointment and do your part!

