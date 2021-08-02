Meeting with Acting Governor of Penza Region Oleg Melnichenko

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin proposed starting the conversation with the investment projects, which are to be completed in the Penza Region in 2021–2023. These projects include the construction of a meat processing complex, a dairy farm, a livestock breeding complex in the Penzensky District, a factory to produce raw materials and components for the food industry in the Bessonovsky District, a flour mill in the Mokshansky District, and a construction materials facility in the closed administrative-territorial unit Zarechny.

Oleg Melnichenko Melnichenko OlegActing Governor of the Penza Region told the President that additional agreements on the implementation of these investment projects had been signed on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. In the next three years, investment in these projects will reach some 22 billion rubles, and about 1,200 jobs will be created. In addition, their implementation will increase the Penza Region’s agriculture contribution to the gross regional product, which currently equals 15 percent, by 1.2–1.5 percent.

According to the Acting Governor, an agreement has been reached with Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov Manturov DenisIndustry and Trade Minister to develop a machine-tool cluster at StankoMashStroy. Another three investment facilities are being created on Soviet-era industrial sites, where the production facilities were torn down but the remaining communications and the areas themselves can only be used for industrial production. This will allow creating additional industrial facilities in the region. Also, the rezoning of an industrial facility that was used for the liquidation of chemical weapons is underway. The Konoplex group of agricultural companies will use that site to create a new facility there in late 2021 and 2022.

The region’s industrial production index is 117 percent, but this is not enough yet to reach the national average per capita indicators. To be able to reach them, the region must implement new investment projects and build new facilities.

To be continued.

MIL OSI