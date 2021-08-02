Greetings on Railway Workers’ Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Railways have traditionally been the leading and vitally important transport arteries in Russia. They play a huge role in strengthening cohesion between the regions of our vast homeland, developing its economic potential and dealing with many social tasks.

The railway sector unites people from widely different professions, all of which are necessary, important and in demand. We have always valued such qualities as a high sense of responsibility, hard work and dedication, with the traditions of loyalty and infallible service to your profession and the Fatherland handed down from one generation to another. Today this legacy, just as the use of up-to-date knowledge and a striving for improvement remain a top priority of the railway workers.

Your hard work, experience and professionalism provide the basis for the ongoing large-scale modernisation of the railway infrastructure, the introduction of the latest technology and digital services and the improvement of the quality of passenger and cargo transportation. It goes without saying that Russian Railways is actively contributing to the implementation of transport projects, which have priority significance for Russia.”

MIL OSI