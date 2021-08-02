Greetings on Paratroopers Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The lauded Airborne Forces have always been known for personnel with a tough character, strong spirit and courage, resilience and brotherly solidarity. Paratroopers tackle demanding tasks with professionalism and agility, demonstrate bravery, audacity and fearlessness in the most challenging emergencies, and serve as an example of selfless devotion to our Motherland.

It is gratifying to know that the present generation of soldiers and officers is sincerely proud of the outstanding heroic history of the Airborne Forces, deeply respects veterans and honours their martial and patriotic traditions. The people of Russia know that you will never let them down and they can rely on you to guard our country’s national interests and security.”

