Bank of Russia and National Bank of Belarus discuss interbank cooperation

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

On 29 July 2021, the Bank of Russia and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus held a working meeting to discuss major aspects of interbank cooperation of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

In the course of the comprehensive and meaningful dialogue, the parties shared their opinions on topical issues related to interbank cooperation, changes in the regulation of the countries’ financial sectors, and the current macroeconomic situation.

The meeting was co-chaired by Dmitry Tulin, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia, and Sergei Kalechits, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus.

MIL OSI