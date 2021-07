Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on FX and precious metals market starting from August 2, 2021:

Asset

Description

Ratio of the swap Indicative Rates to the swap Price Bandswapx

Minimum Interest Risk Downward/Upward Rate LΔ_min, HΔ_minTODTOM, % per annum

GLD

Gold

Current value

New value

Current value

New value

1.4

1.1

15%

20%

MIL OSI