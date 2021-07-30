Marking of complex financial products launch on the securities market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Announced earlier as technical readiness functionality to mark complex financial products is going live on 2 August 2021. Financial products will be marked with values of TComplexProduct type added in IFCBroker38 version of ASTS Bridge broker interface for the securities market.Reminder: marking is used to provide brokers with information to access control of their own clients to complex products.

Updated list of values to mark complex products are available for public testing on the securities market T1 test environment (INET_GATEWAY). There was added testing securities with filled COMPLEXPRODUCT field.Next versions of the ASTS Bridge broker interface will contain the table listing possible values for the COMPLEXPRODUCT field. The enumeration TComplexProduct type will be removed. We will publish detailed information with the list of planned changes in the next release of trading systems.You may find IFCBroker38 specification on our FTP server

MIL OSI