Greetings to Vitalina Batsarashkina, winner of women’s 25-metre pistol shooting at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your brilliant victory and your second gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

You have once again demonstrated the best qualities of a true champion: excellent training, prowess, concentration and strong will. Your performance is compelling proof of your superiority over strong and worthy competitors. We all have faith in you. You are the pride of your family, friends, coaches, mentors and all Russian fans.”

MIL OSI