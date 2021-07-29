Trial in Kalesnikava case set for August 4

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/104466 2021 2021-07-29T13:57:45+0300 2021-07-29T13:57:45+0300 2021-07-29T13:57:46+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/znak-03.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Maksim Znak and Maryia Kalesnikava

The criminal trial of the ex-head of Viktar Babaryka’s presidential campaign, Maryia Kalesnikava, and lawyer Maksim Znak, both political prisoners, will open at the Minsk Regional Court on August 4.

The trial will be held behind closed doors.

Kalesnikava and Znak are facing charges of “conspiracy to seize power,” “damaging the national security of the Republic of Belarus” and “creation of an extremist formation”.

If found guilty, both may be imprisoned for up to 12 years.

MIL OSI