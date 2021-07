Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Team unity, high skills and a desire to win helped you confidently reach the final and at the decisive moment, gain the upper hand over your strong rivals from France.

No doubt, your success will become a befitting contribution to the development of the domestic fencing school and the consolidation of Russia’s prestige as a sports power. Well done!”

