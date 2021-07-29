Banks’ loan agreements with developers total over 4 trillion rubles

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Project financing in equity housing construction continued to trend upwards in June 2021.

Funds in escrow accounts placed by equity construction participants totalled 2.2 trillion rubles as of 1 July 2021. Moreover, 352.6 billion rubles from escrow accounts under completed projects have already been transferred to developers or used to repay the loans they raised.

The overall limit under currently effective loan agreements concluded by banks and developers amounts to 4.15 trillion rubles.

