Telephone conversation with President of Slovenia Borut Pahor

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The presidents of Russia and Slovenia agreed to establish the Day of Russian-Slovenian Friendship. It will be marked each year on the last Saturday of July and will be pegged to memorial events near the Russian Chapel on the Vrsic Pass.

Vladimir Putin thanked Borut Pahor Pahor BorutPresident of Slovenia and all the people of Slovenia for their efforts to preserve the memory of Russian and Soviet compatriots, who lost their lives during World War I and World War II, and for taking care of their graves.

They discussed topical matters concerning bilateral ties and reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, including in the context of marking the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Russia and Slovenia in 2022.

They also touched upon certain aspects of the international and regional agenda in the context of Slovenia’s chairmanship of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2022.

MIL OSI