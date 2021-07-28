Meeting on preparations for the new academic year

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov Kotyakov AntonLabour and Social Protection Minister and Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov Kravtsov SergeiMinister of Education .

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

I suggest that today we discuss preparations for the upcoming academic year.

As you know, under the Executive Order I have signed we should draft a renovation programme for schools for the period until 2026. We have 39,600 schools (they occupy 67,500 buildings and structures), of which approximately 10 percent require major repairs, while less than one percent of schools – this is not much, but it is also unacceptable – are in a state of disrepair.

In keeping with my request, the Government should draft this programme before the end of this year and allocate the necessary funds. Today, I would like to hear how this work is proceeding, Mr Kravtsov.

No one has cancelled preparations for September 1, and therefore, I would like to hear from you how this work is advancing this year.

My second question is this: You know that in accordance with the decision we have taken and to the Presidential Executive Order of July 2, 2021, we are planning to make a one-time payment to families with children aged from six to 18 years for getting their kids ready for school as well as to those who are continuing their training at schools – I am referring to people with disabilities and health limitations aged from 18 to 23 years.

My question is about whether it is possible to make this payment ahead of the scheduled date – the scheduled date was August 16 – to enable people to get their children ready for September 1, for school, in keeping with the current requirements, letting them do this in a planned manner, without haste, giving them a longer timeframe.

Let us begin. Mr Kravtsov, please.

