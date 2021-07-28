Launching railway traffic through second Baikal tunnel

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The new tunnel crosses the Baikal Mountains and links two of the Russian regions. Its western and eastern portals are located in the Irkutsk Region and the Republic of Buryatia, respectively.

The construction of the tunnel was launched in 2014 under a project to upgrade and develop the Baikal-Amur Mainline and Trans-Siberian Railway, being implemented in accordance with the instructions from the President and the Government of Russia.

Located 300 metres beneath the ground, the new two-way tunnel boosts the railway section’s capacity several times over.

Taking part in the ceremony, held via videoconference, were Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin Khusnullin MaratDeputy Prime Minister , Presidential Aide Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President , Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev Savelyev VitalyMinister of Transport of the Russian Federation , Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov Ivanov SergeiSpecial Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport , Head of the Republic of Buryatia and Chairman of the State Council commission on Transport Alexei Tsydenov Tsydenov AlexeiHead of the Republic of Buryatia , Russian Railways CEO – Chairman of the Management Board Oleg Belozerov Belozerov OlegGeneral Director of Russian Railways , and, Chairman of the Board of Directors of USK MOST Ruslan Baisarov.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friend, good afternoon.

I am really delighted to see you all.

Today, we are launching railway traffic through the second Baikal tunnel. It goes without saying that the tunnel’s creation is an important achievement for the national transport sector and the entire Russian economy.

I am happy to note that this significant event is taking place ahead of Railway Workers’ Day, due to be marked on August 1.

I would like to sincerely congratulate everyone working in the national railway sector on this upcoming holiday. Your intensive and conscientious work facilitates reliable railway traffic all over our huge country, its vast territory, and successfully implements promising development projects. Thank you very much for your dedicated and responsible attitude towards your job.

And, of course, I would like to warmly thank the specialists involved in building the second Baikal tunnel. You have completed major, tremendous work, you have accomplished complicated technological tasks, and you have made a weighty contribution to upgrading the Baikal-Amur Mainline.

To be continued.

