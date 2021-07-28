Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Relations between Russia and Muslim countries are traditionally friendly and constructive. We are actively collaborating in the interests of promoting an interfaith and inter-civilisational dialogue, ensuring international stability and security, and building a fairer and democratic world order. Multidimensional ties in trade and economic, investment, research and development, humanitarian and many other areas have produced excellent results.

I would like to stress that our partners can fully rely on the Russian Federation’s support and assistance in their efforts to overcome regional crises and pressing social problems, as well as in their opposition to all manifestations of terrorism and extremism.

I am confident that the discussions at the summit will be meaningful and constructive, that they will help to outline new forms and mechanisms for cooperation as well as promising joint projects, and will serve to strengthen mutual understanding and confidence between our nations.”

