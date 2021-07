Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Counterfeit money became less common in the Russian banking system in 2021 Q2.

The number of detected counterfeit banknotes and coins of the Bank of Russia decreased by more than 11% compared to the previous quarter, while that of foreign states dropped almost fivefold.

