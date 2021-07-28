Bank of Russia updates methodology for estimating household debt burden at macrolevel

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Changes were made to all the elements of the indicator (term to maturity, interest rate, household income level); however, the most significant effect on the final estimate was achieved by using the refined data on the term to maturity for the outstanding loan portfolio. The DSR estimate was also updated by dividing the scheduled payment into the due and overdue debt and the constituents of various lending segments.

In line with the new methodology, as of 1 January 2021, the DSR was 9.8% of households’ disposable income (vs 11.5% calculated based on the methodology used previously). In 2020, debt burden rose by 0.8 pp (vs by 0.9 pp as calculated in line with the previous methodology), of which unsecured consumer loans (including credit cards) accounted for 0.6 pp and mortgage loans, for 0.2 pp. Debt service ratio is regularly published in the Financial Stability Review. The issue for 2021 Q2—Q3 will contain data based on the new methodology.

Preview photo: Pitchyfoto / Shutterstock / Fotodom

