Standard lot size changes on the Equity & Bond and Repo Markets effective September 1, 2021

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Effective September 1, 2021 Moscow Exchange will change the standard lot size for the below securities:

Ticker

Issuer

Asset class

ISIN

Lot size before September 1, 2021

Lot size as of September 1, 2021

BSPBP

“BANK “SAINT-PETERSBURG” PJSC

preferred stock

RU000A0JQHT6

1 000

100

MDMG

JPMorgan Chase Bank (MD Medical Group)

depositary receipt

US55279C2008

10

1

ROSN

ROSNEFT

common stock

RU000A0J2Q06

10

1

RUSI

PJSC “IC RUSS-INVEST”

common stock

RU000A0JQ9W5

100

10

SVET

JSC SVETOFOR GROUP

common stock

RU000A100592

10

1

TTLK

TATTELEKOM

common stock

RU000A0HM5C1

10 000

1 000

VJGZP

PJSC VARYOGANNEFTEGAZ

preferred stock

RU0007964789

10

1

YAKG

PJSC “YATEC”

common stock

RU0007796819

100

10

The lot size changes will affect the following trading modes:

Main Trading Mode T+

Dark pools

IIR Sector – Main Trading Mode

Repo with CCP order-driven· Repo with CCP negotiated

https://fs.moex.com/f/15000/20210901-uvedomlenie-a-5-a-13-loty-s-01-09-2021.pdf

