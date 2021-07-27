Standard lot size changes on the Equity & Bond and Repo Markets effective September 1, 2021

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
Effective September 1, 2021 Moscow Exchange will change the standard lot size for the below securities:
Ticker
Issuer
Asset class
ISIN
Lot size before September 1, 2021
Lot size as of September 1, 2021
BSPBP
“BANK “SAINT-PETERSBURG” PJSC
preferred stock
RU000A0JQHT6
1 000
100
MDMG
JPMorgan Chase Bank (MD Medical Group)
depositary receipt
US55279C2008
10
1
ROSN
ROSNEFT
common stock
RU000A0J2Q06
10
1
RUSI
PJSC “IC RUSS-INVEST”
common stock
RU000A0JQ9W5
100
10
SVET
JSC SVETOFOR GROUP
common stock
RU000A100592
10
1
TTLK
TATTELEKOM
common stock
RU000A0HM5C1
10 000
1 000
VJGZP
PJSC VARYOGANNEFTEGAZ
preferred stock
RU0007964789
10
1
YAKG
PJSC “YATEC”
common stock
RU0007796819
100
10
The lot size changes will affect the following trading modes:
Main Trading Mode T+
Dark pools
IIR Sector – Main Trading Mode
Repo with CCP order-driven· Repo with CCP negotiated
https://fs.moex.com/f/15000/20210901-uvedomlenie-a-5-a-13-loty-s-01-09-2021.pdf