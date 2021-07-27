Pawnshop websites verification starts

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Pawnshop websites in the Bank of Russia’s register are now marked with a special sign in Yandex search results: a blue circle with a tick and the inscription ‘ЦБ РФ’ (the Bank of Russia) next to the pawnshop’s name.

This will help people distinguish legal financial institutions supervised by the Bank of Russia from illegal ones. Legal organisations are governed by legislation that protects the rights of financial consumers.

The Bank of Russia, together with Yandex, launched the verification project in 2017. The websites of microfinance organisations were the first to be marked, followed by insurance companies, banks, NPFs, and other financial market participants.

MIL OSI