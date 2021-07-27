July saw inflation expectations go up

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In July, households’ inflation expectations reached a new five-year high.

According to a survey by inFOM commissioned by the Bank of Russia, respondents estimate inflation at 13.4% in the next 12 months. The Bank of Russia’s monitoring shows that companies’ short term price expectations went down but stayed close to multi-year highs. Analysts’ inflation oultlook for 2021 increased to 5.4–5.7%.

More information is available in the latest issue of the Bank of Russia’s commentary Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment.

Preview photo: Studio 72 / Shutterstock / Fotodom

