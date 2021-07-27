Greetings to Russian gymnasts, winners of women’s artistic gymnastics team event at Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“For the first time ever, Russia has won the Olympic gold in the artistic gymnastics team event. I heartily congratulate you on the well-deserved victory.

This success has become a worthy prize for your talent and perseverance in reaching your goals, for your team spirit, solidarity and beautiful, graceful performance of the most complicated elements. While surpassing your famous rivals in a fair and uncompromised competition, you have written a new page in the history of Olympic achievements, lived up to the expectations of your coaches, mentors, and numerous fans and lovers of artistic gymnastics.”

MIL OSI