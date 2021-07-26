On July 1, 2021, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD7.4 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of July 1, 2021, the volume of international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus according to the preliminary data accounted for USD7,409.3 million in the equivalent.

In June 2021, gold and foreign exchange reserves decreased by USD353.8 million (by 4.6%) after a growth in May by USD485.2 million (by 6.7%).

The planned repayment by the Government of foreign and domestic obligations in foreign exchange for the amount of USD240 million, as well as the decrease in the cost of monetary gold were mainly conducive to the decline in the level of international reserve assets in June.

The receipt of funds in foreign exchange to the budget, including the collection of export duties and the attraction of funds in foreign currency by the Ministry of Finance, were conductive to the maintenance of the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in June.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2021, the volume of international reserve assets as of January 1, 2022 should be at least USD6.0 billion.

MIL OSI