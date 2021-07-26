Meeting on St Petersburg transport hub development

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, Presidential Aides Igor Levitin and Maxim Oreshkin, Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, Plenipotentiary Presidential Envoy to the Northwestern Federal District Alexander Gutsan, Governor of Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko, Governor of St Petersburg Alexander Beglov, Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozerov, President of Transmashholding Andrei Bokarev and President and Chairman of VTB Bank Andrei Kostin.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon.

Let us talk today about the development of the transport system in St Petersburg and Leningrad region. True, earlier we built the Ring Road here, and then the North-Western High-Speed Diameter, major interchanges, and that changed the situation dramatically. But I still have something to say. The region is home to more than 7 million people, and transport development is extremely important. It is of the essence for the people living here, for the regional economy and tourism infrastructure. Therefore, we will talk today about what else needs to be done so that the transport situation continues to improve.

A number of significant projects have already been implemented, as I have said, and – I can see that the head of VTB has joined us – VTB Bank has helped significantly to improve the situation at Pulkovo airport, which is now preparing for a second stage of modernisation. As a result, the airport’s capacity will exceed 30 million people a year.

The public transport fleet in St Petersburg is also being upgraded, with priority given to environmentally friendly vehicles, electric transport, gas fuel engines, and so on. We certainly need to think more about projects that would further improve the environmental situation in the region, which is quite challenging now.

There is something else I would like to say. We are now tapping into the National Wealth Fund to extend the road from St Petersburg to Moscow, and from Moscow to Yekaterinburg via Kazan, in this way creating a motorway from the Baltic Sea to the Urals. In this regard, we certainly need to think about building a new ring road farther outside the city, a motor bypass around St Petersburg proper, similar to the Central Ring Road that we recently opened in Moscow Region. I think St Petersburg with Leningrad Region are a large enough urban conglomerate, and will certainly need a bypass like this. We also need to discuss plans for the further development of public transport, including those using money from the National Wealth Fund.

We need to step up work in this area; we have recently spoken about this at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

I would like to note once again that all the issues concerning the transport system, the construction and modernisation of roads and interchanges, development of public and railway transport, and other types of transport should be considered comprehensively. I hope we will do just that.

We will now hear reports from the regional heads, and after that I would like the heads of our largest companies, such as Russian Railways and VTB Bank to speak – I would like to hear from you again. I know there are plans to relocate port facilities and use the sites for urban development. I would like you to think about how the aviation component will develop, and we certainly need to consider funding options for all these projects.

