Global letter in solidarity with the Belarusian civil society

You can cut all the flowers, but you cannot keep the Spring from coming’
Pablo Neruda
161 human rights organisations demand an end to the repression against the Human Rights Center Viasna and all other human rights defenders in Belarus. We condemn the systematic arbitrary arrests, beatings and acts of torture they are subjected to. Despite all-out repression by the Belarusian authorities, human rights defenders in Belarus continue to strive to protect human rights. Inspired by their courage, we will not stop fighting until they are all released and able to continue their human rights work freely and unhindered.
Over the past few days, we have witnessed another wave of raids and detentions against Belarusian human rights defenders and activists. This repression is a blatant retaliation for their work denouncing and documenting human rights violations ongoing since the brutal crackdown against peaceful protesters in the wake of the August 2020 election. Since August 2020, more than 35,000 Belarusians were arrested for participating in peaceful protests, around 3,000 politically motivated criminal cases were initiated, at least 2,500 cases of torture of Belarusian citizens were documented. We believe these systematic and widespread human rights violations may amount to crimes against humanity. As of July 19, 561 persons in Belarus are considered political prisoners.
Between July 14 and 16, 2021, more than 60 searches were conducted at the homes and offices of Belarusian human rights organisations and their staff, including the Human Rights Centre ‘Viasna’, two member organisations of the International Committee for the Investigation of Torture in Belarus, Human Constanta and Legal Initiative, as well as the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, the Belarusian Association of Journalists, the Legal Transformation Center LawTrend, Ecodom and many others. Documents and IT equipment, including laptops, mobile phones and computers were seized during the searches.
During these latest raids, more than 30 people were interrogated. 13 of them were detained for a 72-hour period, reportedly in connection to an investigation into public order violations and tax evasion. Most of them were subsequently released, namely, Mikalai Sharakh, Siarhei Matskievich, and Viasna members Andrei Paluda, Alena Laptsionak, Yauheniya Babaeva, Siarhei Sys, Viktar Sazonau, Ales Kaputski and Andrei Medvedev. Several of them, however, remain under travel ban and face criminal charges. Notably, Ales Bialiatsky, Viasna Chairperson Valiantsin Stefanovic, Viasna Deputy Head and Vice-President of the FIDH, and Uladzimir Labkovich, a lawyer and Viasna member, remain detained. On July 17, all four were transferred to a pre-trial detention center “Valadarskaha”. Four other Viasna members Leanid Sudalenka, Tatsiana Lasitsa, Marfa Rabkova and Andrey Chapyuk, as well as Aleh Hrableuski of the Office for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, remain in pre-trial detention since late 2020 or early 2021.
Viasna, one of the country’s top human rights organisations, and a member of the OMCT and FIDH networks, has been targeted by the Belarusian government for over two decades. In August 2011, its chairperson Ales Bialiatsky was sentenced to four and a half years of imprisonment on trumped-up charges, and released in June 2014 after spending 1,052 days in arbitrary detention in appalling conditions. In retaliation for Viasna’s courageous work and unwavering stance for human rights, the Belarusian authorities are trying to destroy the organisation by putting seven of its members behind bars.
The raids started only one day after the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution condemning the situation of human rights in Belarus, demanding the release of all persons arbitrarily detained and an investigation into allegations of torture and other human rights violations.
On July 8-9 and July 16, 2021, the authorities also raided the homes and premises of various independent media outlets and their staff, including ‘Nasha Niva’, one of country’s oldest independent newspaper, and detained three of its journalists. The offices of RFE/Radio Liberty and Belsat, the largest independent TV channel covering Belarus, were also searched, and several of their journalists were detained. As of now, over 30 media workers and dozens of bloggers remain in detention.
We, the undersigned civil society organisations, condemn the massive human rights violations perpetrated by the Belarusian authorities, which we fear may trigger more violence. This latest wave of repression, together with the brutal crackdown over the last months, demonstrates that the authorities aim at having every human rights defender either detained or exiled.
We stand in solidarity with our colleagues and friends who are detained, harassed, and persecuted for their brave work. We regard their struggle with great concern and sorrow, and we are inspired by their commitment and resilience.
We urge the Belarusian authorities to stop the harassment and intimidation of critical voices, and to free all unjustly detained human rights defenders, journalists and activists.
We call on the international community to take a strong stance in support of the Belarusian human rights community, and to speak out for the release of all those who are still behind bars, and whose only crime is to demand a society based on justice instead of fear.
Signatories
Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran – Iran
ACAT Belgique – Belgium
ACAT Burundi – Burundi
ACAT España-Catalunya (Acción de los Cristianos para la Abolición de la Tortura) – Spain
ACAT Germany (Action by Christians for the Abolition of Torture) – Germany
ACAT Italia – Italy
ACAT République Centrafricaine – Central African Republic
ACAT République Démocratique du Congo – Democratic Republic of Congo
ACAT Suisse – Switzerland
ACAT Tchad – Tchad
ACAT Togo – Togo
Action Against Violence and Exploitation (ACTVE) – Philippines
Action des Chrétiens Activistes des Droits de l’Homme à Shabunda (ACADHOSHA) – Democratic Republic of Congo
Advocacy Forum – Nepal – Nepal
Agir ensemble pour les droits humains – France
Albanian Human Rights Group
ALTSEAN-Burma – Myanmar
Anti Death Penalty Asia Network (ADPAN) – Malaysia/Asia-Pacific
Anti-Discrimination Centre Memorial – Belgium
ARTICLE 19
ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights – Indonesia
Asia Pacific Solidarity Coalition (APSOC) – Philippines
Asociación para una Ciudadanía Participativa (ACI PARTICIPA) – Honduras
Asociación pro derechos humanos (Aprodeh) – Peru
Association Mauritanienne des droits de l’homme (AMDH-Mauritanieuri) – Mauritania
Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) – India
Association Tchadienne pour la promotion et la Défense des Droits de l’Homme (ATPDH) – Tchad
Association tunisienne des femmes démocrates – Tunisia
Avocats Sans Frontières France (ASF France) – France
Banglar Manabadhikar Suraksha Mancha (MASUM) – India
Belarusian-Swiss Association RAZAM.CH – Switzerland
Bulgarian Helsinki Committee – Bulgaria
Cambodian Center for Human Rights (CCHR) – Cambodia
Capital Punishment Justice Project (CPJP) – Australia
Center for Civil Liberties – Ukraine
Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) – United States of America
Centre for Applied Human Rights (CAHR), University of York – United Kingdom
Centre for the Development of Democracy and Human Rights (CDDHR) – Russia
Centro de Derechos humanos Fray Bartolomé de las Casas A.c. (Frayba) – Mexico
Centro de Derechos Humanos Paso del Norte – Mexico
Centro de Investigación y Promoción de los Derechos Humanos (CIPRODEH) – Honduras
Centro de Prevención, Tratamiento y Rehabilitación de Victimas de la Tortura y sus familiares (CPTRT) – Honduras
Centro de Salud Mental y Derechos Humanos (CINTRAS) – Chile
Changement Social Bénin (CSB) – Benin
CIVICUS
Civil Rights Defenders (CRD) – Sweden
Comision Nacional de los Derechos Humanos (CNDH-RD) – Dominican Republic
Coalition Burkinabé des Défenseurs des Droits Humains (CBDDH) – Burkina Faso
Coalition Marocaine contre la Peine de Mort – Morocco
Coalition Tunisienne Contre la Peine de Mort – Tunisia
Collectif des Associations Contre l’Impunité au Togo (CACIT) – Togo
Comisión de derechos humanos – COMISEDH – Peru
Comité de Familiares de Detenidos Desaparecidos en Honduras (COFADEH) – Honduras
Comité de solidaridad con los presos políticos (FCSPP) – Colombia
Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) – Northern Ireland (UK)
Crude Accountability – United States of America
Czech League of Human Rights Czech Republic
Death Penalty Focus (DPF) – United States of America
Defenders of human rights centre – Iran
DEMAS – Association for Democracy Assistance and Human Rights – Czech Republic
DITSHWANELO – The Botswana Centre for Human Rights – Botswana
Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (EaP CSF) – Belgium
Eleos Justice, Monash University – Australia
Enfants Solidaires d’Afrique et du Monde (ESAM) – Benin
Federal Association of Vietnam-Refugees in the Federal Republic of Germany – Germany
FIDU – Italian Federation for Human Rights – Italy
Finnish League for Human Rights – Finland
Free Press Unlimited – The Netherlands
Fundación Regional de Asesoría en Derechos Humanos (INREDH) – Ecuador
GABRIELA Alliance of Filipino Women – Philippines
German Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (GCADP) – Germany
Greek Helsinki Monitor Greece
Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly – Vanadzor – Armenia
Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights – Poland
Citizens’ Watch Russia
Human Rights Alert – India
Human Rights Association (İHD) – Turkey
Human Rights Center (HRC) – Georgia
Human Rights Center (HRC) “Memorial” – Russia
Human Rights House Foundation
Human Rights in China (HRIC) – USA
Human Rights Monitoring Institute (HRMI) – Lithuania
Human Rights Mouvement “Bir Duino-Kyrgyzstan” – Kyrgyzstan
Human Rights Organization of Nepal – Nepal
Humanist Union of Greece (HUG) – Greece
Hungarian Helsinki Committee – Hungary
IDP Women Association “Consent” – Georgia
Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) – Kenya
Instituto de Estudios Legales y Sociales del Uruguay (IELSUR) – Uruguay
International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) – Kenyan Section – Kenya
International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) – France
International Legal Initiative – Kazakhstan
International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR) – Belgium
International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) – Switzerland
Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society – India
JANANEETHI – India
Justice for Iran (JFI) – United Kingdom
Justícia i Pau – Spain
Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights and the Rule of Law – Kazakhstan
Kharkiv Regional Foundation “Public Alternative” – Ukraine
La Strada International – The Netherlands
La Voix des Sans Voix pour les Droits de l’Homme (VSV) – Democratic Republic of Congo
Latvian Human Rights Committee (LHRC) – Latvia
Lawyer’s Committee for Human Rights YUCOM – Serbia
League for the Defence of Human Rights in Iran (LDDHI) – Iran
Legal Policy Research Centre (LPRC) – Kazakhstan
Libereco Partnership of Human Rights – Germany/ Switzerland
LICADHO – Cambodia
Lifespark – Switzerland
Liga Portuguesa dos Direitos Humanos – Civitas (LPDHC) – Portugal
Liga voor de Rechten van de Mens (LvRM) (Dutch League for Human Rights) – The Netherlands
Ligue des droits de l’Homme (LDH) – France
Ligue Tchadienne des droits de l’Homme – Tchad
Maldivian Democracy Network (MDN) – Maldives
Martin Ennals Foundation – Switzerland
Minority Rights Group – Greece
Mouvance des Abolitionnistes du Congo Brazzaville – Congo Brazzaville
Mouvement Ivoirien des Droits Humains (MIDH) – Côte d’Ivoire
Mouvement Lao pour les Droits de l’Homme – Laos
Movimento Nacional de Direitos Humanos (MNDH) – Brazil
Netherlands Helsinki Committee – The Netherlands
Norwegian Helsinki Committee – Norway
Observatoire du système pénal et des droits humains (OSPDH) – Spain
Observatoire Marocain des prisons – Morocco
Odhikar – Bangladesh
OPEN ASIA|Armanshahr – France
Organisation contre la torture en Tunisie (OCTT) – Tunisie
Organisation Guineenne de Defense des Droits de l’Homme et du Citoyen (OGDH) – Guinea
Österreichische Liga für Menschenrechte ÖLFMR – Austria
Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) – Palestine
Pax Christi Uvira – Democratic Republic of Congo
People’s Watch India
Programa Venezolano de Educación-Acción en Derechos Humanos (Provea) – Venezuela
Promo LEX Association – Republic of Moldova
Protection International (PI)
Public Association “Dignity” – Kazakhstan
Public Association Spravedlivost Human Rights Organization – Kyrgyzstan
Public Verdict Foundation – Russia
Rencontre Africaine pour la Défense des Droits de l’Homme RADDHO – Senegal
Repecap Academics – Spain
Réseau des Defenseurs des Droits Humains en Afrique Centrale (REDHAC) – Cameroon
Réseau National de Défense des Droits Humains (RNDDH) – Haïti
Rights Realization Centre – UK
Rural People`s Sangam – India
Salam for Democracy and Human Rights – UK, Lebanon, Bahrain
Social-Strategic Researches and Analytical Investigations Public Union (SSRAIPU) – Azerbaijan
SOHRAM-CASRA – Centre Action Sociale Réhabilitation et Réadaptation pour les Victimes de la Torture, de la guerre et de la violence – Turquie
SOS-Torture/Burundi – Burundi
SUARAM – Malaysia
Syndicat national des agents de la formation et de l’education du Niger (SYNAFEN NIGER) – Niger
Task Force Detainees of the Philippines (TFDP) – Philippines
Thai Action Committee for Democaracy in Burma (TACDB) – Thailand
The Advocates for Human Rights – United States of America
The Barys Zvozskau Belarusian Human Rights House (BHRH) – Lithuania
The Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS) – Indonesia
The International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims (IRCT)
Urgent Action Fund for Women’s Human Rights United States of America
Vietnam Committee on Human Rights (VCHR) – France
World Coalition Against the Death Penalty (WCADP) – France
World Organization Against Torture (OMCT) – Switzerland
Xumek asociación para la promoción y protección de los derechos humanos – Argentina
