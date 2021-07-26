Global letter in solidarity with the Belarusian civil society

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

You can cut all the flowers, but you cannot keep the Spring from coming’

Pablo Neruda

161 human rights organisations demand an end to the repression against the Human Rights Center Viasna and all other human rights defenders in Belarus. We condemn the systematic arbitrary arrests, beatings and acts of torture they are subjected to. Despite all-out repression by the Belarusian authorities, human rights defenders in Belarus continue to strive to protect human rights. Inspired by their courage, we will not stop fighting until they are all released and able to continue their human rights work freely and unhindered.

Over the past few days, we have witnessed another wave of raids and detentions against Belarusian human rights defenders and activists. This repression is a blatant retaliation for their work denouncing and documenting human rights violations ongoing since the brutal crackdown against peaceful protesters in the wake of the August 2020 election. Since August 2020, more than 35,000 Belarusians were arrested for participating in peaceful protests, around 3,000 politically motivated criminal cases were initiated, at least 2,500 cases of torture of Belarusian citizens were documented. We believe these systematic and widespread human rights violations may amount to crimes against humanity. As of July 19, 561 persons in Belarus are considered political prisoners.

Between July 14 and 16, 2021, more than 60 searches were conducted at the homes and offices of Belarusian human rights organisations and their staff, including the Human Rights Centre ‘Viasna’, two member organisations of the International Committee for the Investigation of Torture in Belarus, Human Constanta and Legal Initiative, as well as the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, the Belarusian Association of Journalists, the Legal Transformation Center LawTrend, Ecodom and many others. Documents and IT equipment, including laptops, mobile phones and computers were seized during the searches.

During these latest raids, more than 30 people were interrogated. 13 of them were detained for a 72-hour period, reportedly in connection to an investigation into public order violations and tax evasion. Most of them were subsequently released, namely, Mikalai Sharakh, Siarhei Matskievich, and Viasna members Andrei Paluda, Alena Laptsionak, Yauheniya Babaeva, Siarhei Sys, Viktar Sazonau, Ales Kaputski and Andrei Medvedev. Several of them, however, remain under travel ban and face criminal charges. Notably, Ales Bialiatsky, Viasna Chairperson Valiantsin Stefanovic, Viasna Deputy Head and Vice-President of the FIDH, and Uladzimir Labkovich, a lawyer and Viasna member, remain detained. On July 17, all four were transferred to a pre-trial detention center “Valadarskaha”. Four other Viasna members Leanid Sudalenka, Tatsiana Lasitsa, Marfa Rabkova and Andrey Chapyuk, as well as Aleh Hrableuski of the Office for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, remain in pre-trial detention since late 2020 or early 2021.

Viasna, one of the country’s top human rights organisations, and a member of the OMCT and FIDH networks, has been targeted by the Belarusian government for over two decades. In August 2011, its chairperson Ales Bialiatsky was sentenced to four and a half years of imprisonment on trumped-up charges, and released in June 2014 after spending 1,052 days in arbitrary detention in appalling conditions. In retaliation for Viasna’s courageous work and unwavering stance for human rights, the Belarusian authorities are trying to destroy the organisation by putting seven of its members behind bars.

The raids started only one day after the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution condemning the situation of human rights in Belarus, demanding the release of all persons arbitrarily detained and an investigation into allegations of torture and other human rights violations.

On July 8-9 and July 16, 2021, the authorities also raided the homes and premises of various independent media outlets and their staff, including ‘Nasha Niva’, one of country’s oldest independent newspaper, and detained three of its journalists. The offices of RFE/Radio Liberty and Belsat, the largest independent TV channel covering Belarus, were also searched, and several of their journalists were detained. As of now, over 30 media workers and dozens of bloggers remain in detention.

We, the undersigned civil society organisations, condemn the massive human rights violations perpetrated by the Belarusian authorities, which we fear may trigger more violence. This latest wave of repression, together with the brutal crackdown over the last months, demonstrates that the authorities aim at having every human rights defender either detained or exiled.

We stand in solidarity with our colleagues and friends who are detained, harassed, and persecuted for their brave work. We regard their struggle with great concern and sorrow, and we are inspired by their commitment and resilience.

We urge the Belarusian authorities to stop the harassment and intimidation of critical voices, and to free all unjustly detained human rights defenders, journalists and activists.

We call on the international community to take a strong stance in support of the Belarusian human rights community, and to speak out for the release of all those who are still behind bars, and whose only crime is to demand a society based on justice instead of fear.

Signatories

Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran – Iran

ACAT Belgique – Belgium

ACAT Burundi – Burundi

ACAT España-Catalunya (Acción de los Cristianos para la Abolición de la Tortura) – Spain

ACAT Germany (Action by Christians for the Abolition of Torture) – Germany

ACAT Italia – Italy

ACAT République Centrafricaine – Central African Republic

ACAT République Démocratique du Congo – Democratic Republic of Congo

ACAT Suisse – Switzerland

ACAT Tchad – Tchad

ACAT Togo – Togo

Action Against Violence and Exploitation (ACTVE) – Philippines

Action des Chrétiens Activistes des Droits de l’Homme à Shabunda (ACADHOSHA) – Democratic Republic of Congo

Advocacy Forum – Nepal – Nepal

Agir ensemble pour les droits humains – France

Albanian Human Rights Group

ALTSEAN-Burma – Myanmar

Anti Death Penalty Asia Network (ADPAN) – Malaysia/Asia-Pacific

Anti-Discrimination Centre Memorial – Belgium

ARTICLE 19

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights – Indonesia

Asia Pacific Solidarity Coalition (APSOC) – Philippines

Asociación para una Ciudadanía Participativa (ACI PARTICIPA) – Honduras

Asociación pro derechos humanos (Aprodeh) – Peru

Association Mauritanienne des droits de l’homme (AMDH-Mauritanieuri) – Mauritania

Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) – India

Association Tchadienne pour la promotion et la Défense des Droits de l’Homme (ATPDH) – Tchad

Association tunisienne des femmes démocrates – Tunisia

Avocats Sans Frontières France (ASF France) – France

Banglar Manabadhikar Suraksha Mancha (MASUM) – India

Belarusian-Swiss Association RAZAM.CH – Switzerland

Bulgarian Helsinki Committee – Bulgaria

Cambodian Center for Human Rights (CCHR) – Cambodia

Capital Punishment Justice Project (CPJP) – Australia

Center for Civil Liberties – Ukraine

Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) – United States of America

Centre for Applied Human Rights (CAHR), University of York – United Kingdom

Centre for the Development of Democracy and Human Rights (CDDHR) – Russia

Centro de Derechos humanos Fray Bartolomé de las Casas A.c. (Frayba) – Mexico

Centro de Derechos Humanos Paso del Norte – Mexico

Centro de Investigación y Promoción de los Derechos Humanos (CIPRODEH) – Honduras

Centro de Prevención, Tratamiento y Rehabilitación de Victimas de la Tortura y sus familiares (CPTRT) – Honduras

Centro de Salud Mental y Derechos Humanos (CINTRAS) – Chile

Changement Social Bénin (CSB) – Benin

CIVICUS

Civil Rights Defenders (CRD) – Sweden

Comision Nacional de los Derechos Humanos (CNDH-RD) – Dominican Republic

Coalition Burkinabé des Défenseurs des Droits Humains (CBDDH) – Burkina Faso

Coalition Marocaine contre la Peine de Mort – Morocco

Coalition Tunisienne Contre la Peine de Mort – Tunisia

Collectif des Associations Contre l’Impunité au Togo (CACIT) – Togo

Comisión de derechos humanos – COMISEDH – Peru

Comité de Familiares de Detenidos Desaparecidos en Honduras (COFADEH) – Honduras

Comité de solidaridad con los presos políticos (FCSPP) – Colombia

Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) – Northern Ireland (UK)

Crude Accountability – United States of America

Czech League of Human Rights Czech Republic

Death Penalty Focus (DPF) – United States of America

Defenders of human rights centre – Iran

DEMAS – Association for Democracy Assistance and Human Rights – Czech Republic

DITSHWANELO – The Botswana Centre for Human Rights – Botswana

Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (EaP CSF) – Belgium

Eleos Justice, Monash University – Australia

Enfants Solidaires d’Afrique et du Monde (ESAM) – Benin

Federal Association of Vietnam-Refugees in the Federal Republic of Germany – Germany

FIDU – Italian Federation for Human Rights – Italy

Finnish League for Human Rights – Finland

Free Press Unlimited – The Netherlands

Fundación Regional de Asesoría en Derechos Humanos (INREDH) – Ecuador

GABRIELA Alliance of Filipino Women – Philippines

German Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (GCADP) – Germany

Greek Helsinki Monitor Greece

Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly – Vanadzor – Armenia

Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights – Poland

Citizens’ Watch Russia

Human Rights Alert – India

Human Rights Association (İHD) – Turkey

Human Rights Center (HRC) – Georgia

Human Rights Center (HRC) “Memorial” – Russia

Human Rights House Foundation

Human Rights in China (HRIC) – USA

Human Rights Monitoring Institute (HRMI) – Lithuania

Human Rights Mouvement “Bir Duino-Kyrgyzstan” – Kyrgyzstan

Human Rights Organization of Nepal – Nepal

Humanist Union of Greece (HUG) – Greece

Hungarian Helsinki Committee – Hungary

IDP Women Association “Consent” – Georgia

Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) – Kenya

Instituto de Estudios Legales y Sociales del Uruguay (IELSUR) – Uruguay

International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) – Kenyan Section – Kenya

International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) – France

International Legal Initiative – Kazakhstan

International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR) – Belgium

International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) – Switzerland

Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society – India

JANANEETHI – India

Justice for Iran (JFI) – United Kingdom

Justícia i Pau – Spain

Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights and the Rule of Law – Kazakhstan

Kharkiv Regional Foundation “Public Alternative” – Ukraine

La Strada International – The Netherlands

La Voix des Sans Voix pour les Droits de l’Homme (VSV) – Democratic Republic of Congo

Latvian Human Rights Committee (LHRC) – Latvia

Lawyer’s Committee for Human Rights YUCOM – Serbia

League for the Defence of Human Rights in Iran (LDDHI) – Iran

Legal Policy Research Centre (LPRC) – Kazakhstan

Libereco Partnership of Human Rights – Germany/ Switzerland

LICADHO – Cambodia

Lifespark – Switzerland

Liga Portuguesa dos Direitos Humanos – Civitas (LPDHC) – Portugal

Liga voor de Rechten van de Mens (LvRM) (Dutch League for Human Rights) – The Netherlands

Ligue des droits de l’Homme (LDH) – France

Ligue Tchadienne des droits de l’Homme – Tchad

Maldivian Democracy Network (MDN) – Maldives

Martin Ennals Foundation – Switzerland

Minority Rights Group – Greece

Mouvance des Abolitionnistes du Congo Brazzaville – Congo Brazzaville

Mouvement Ivoirien des Droits Humains (MIDH) – Côte d’Ivoire

Mouvement Lao pour les Droits de l’Homme – Laos

Movimento Nacional de Direitos Humanos (MNDH) – Brazil

Netherlands Helsinki Committee – The Netherlands

Norwegian Helsinki Committee – Norway

Observatoire du système pénal et des droits humains (OSPDH) – Spain

Observatoire Marocain des prisons – Morocco

Odhikar – Bangladesh

OPEN ASIA|Armanshahr – France

Organisation contre la torture en Tunisie (OCTT) – Tunisie

Organisation Guineenne de Defense des Droits de l’Homme et du Citoyen (OGDH) – Guinea

Österreichische Liga für Menschenrechte ÖLFMR – Austria

Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) – Palestine

Pax Christi Uvira – Democratic Republic of Congo

People’s Watch India

Programa Venezolano de Educación-Acción en Derechos Humanos (Provea) – Venezuela

Promo LEX Association – Republic of Moldova

Protection International (PI)

Public Association “Dignity” – Kazakhstan

Public Association Spravedlivost Human Rights Organization – Kyrgyzstan

Public Verdict Foundation – Russia

Rencontre Africaine pour la Défense des Droits de l’Homme RADDHO – Senegal

Repecap Academics – Spain

Réseau des Defenseurs des Droits Humains en Afrique Centrale (REDHAC) – Cameroon

Réseau National de Défense des Droits Humains (RNDDH) – Haïti

Rights Realization Centre – UK

Rural People`s Sangam – India

Salam for Democracy and Human Rights – UK, Lebanon, Bahrain

Social-Strategic Researches and Analytical Investigations Public Union (SSRAIPU) – Azerbaijan

SOHRAM-CASRA – Centre Action Sociale Réhabilitation et Réadaptation pour les Victimes de la Torture, de la guerre et de la violence – Turquie

SOS-Torture/Burundi – Burundi

SUARAM – Malaysia

Syndicat national des agents de la formation et de l’education du Niger (SYNAFEN NIGER) – Niger

Task Force Detainees of the Philippines (TFDP) – Philippines

Thai Action Committee for Democaracy in Burma (TACDB) – Thailand

The Advocates for Human Rights – United States of America

The Barys Zvozskau Belarusian Human Rights House (BHRH) – Lithuania

The Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS) – Indonesia

The International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims (IRCT)

Urgent Action Fund for Women’s Human Rights United States of America

Vietnam Committee on Human Rights (VCHR) – France

World Coalition Against the Death Penalty (WCADP) – France

World Organization Against Torture (OMCT) – Switzerland

Xumek asociación para la promoción y protección de los derechos humanos – Argentina

Source: omct.org

MIL OSI