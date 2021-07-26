Comment on statement of Yury Vitrenko, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Source: Gazprom

July 24, 2021, 19:49

“We have familiarized ourselves with the statement of Yury Vitrenko, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine. We would like to point out that no one was offering Ukraine to buy Russian gas. The comment of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, was addressed to our partners from the EU, primarily German ones.

The comment was about the volumes of transit through Ukraine after 2024 corresponding to the new volumes of Russian gas purchased by EU companies under new contracts. It was also about our concerns related to the decarbonization of the EU economy in this regard.”

