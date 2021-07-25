Mekanik Sizov super trawler launched in St Petersburg

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

From aboard a Navy cutter, the President observed the launch of the large refrigerated trawler Mekanik Sizov, built at the Admiralty Shipyard.

The ship was designed to catch pollock and herring, with deep and waste-free processing on board. The ship was named after senior mechanic Vladimir Sizov, a former Russian fishing fleet worker.

The Mekanik Sizov is the third of ten new generation super trawlers being built as part of the civilian shipbuilding programme commissioned by the Russian Fishery Company.

The Admiralty Shipyard is the main enterprise in the shipbuilding industry and the centre of non-nuclear-powered shipbuilding in Russia. It is part of United Shipbuilding Corporation.

MIL OSI