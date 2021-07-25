Greetings on Investigation Officers’ Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Comrade officers, veterans,

Congratulations on your professional holiday, Investigation Officers’ Day.

First of all, I would like to thank you for doing your difficult, intense and extremely responsible job, which is highly important and relevant for the country as a whole and all our citizens.

The Investigative Committee and the relevant subdivisions of the Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service uphold the law, the interests of the state, society and individuals, bringing to account criminal offenders and playing a vital role in combating crime and corruption.

Special skills are necessary for this, including resolution, shrewdness, scrupulous honesty and devotion to duty. I know that the absolute majority of Russian investigation officers are doing their best to conform to these strict requirements and to carry on the best traditions of their profession.

Investigation officers must have a knack for modern competencies and must continue improving their skills and knowledge, learning the latest investigation methods to meet the challenges of a turbulent technological age, in particular, to efficiently solve complicated crimes in the digital space and protect people’s rights and freedoms from cybercrime.

Of course, investigators’ smart and painstaking work and ability to take independent procedural decisions are important in all times. This is the basis for serving justice and providing a reasonable punishment to offenders, as well as for preventing investigative and judicial mistakes with regard to law-abiding citizens.

I am confident that every one of you is aware of the demands and high standards of your profession and will always be guided in your actions by nothing beyond the law and a sense of conscience.

I would like to wish good health, every success and all the best to you and your loved ones.

MIL OSI