Telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Vladimir Putin gave his warmest birthday greetings to Shavkat Mirziyoyev Mirziyoyev ShavkatPresident of Uzbekistan .

The Presidents also discussed a number of issues regarding Russia-Uzbekistan relations of strategic partnership and alliance including cooperation in fighting the spread of the coronavirus infection.

They also touched upon regional issues, primarily the developments in Afghanistan.

The leaders agreed to maintain further contacts.

Vladimir Putin had earlier sent Shavkat Mirziyoyev a congratulatory message.

