On July 25, Vladimir Putin will review Main Naval Parade

Around 4,000 Navy service personnel, over 50 ships, motor boats and submarines as well as 48 aeroplanes and helicopters of the naval aviation will take part in the parade this year.

Among the participants in the Main Naval Parade are the Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser, the Admiral Kasatonov frigate, the Vice Admiral Kulakov, the Gremyashchy and Stoiky missile corvettes, the Pyotr Morgunov and the Minsk large landing craft, the Alexander Obukhov and the Vladimir Yemelyanov mine countermeasures ships. For the first time ever, the parade will feature the submarine strategic missile cruiser Knyaz Vladimir of the Borey-A project.

Also on that day Vladimir Putin will attend the float-out of the Mekanik Sizov super trawler at the Admiralty Shipyard.

It is the third of the ten newest generation super trawlers built under the civilian ship-building programme commissioned by the Russian Fishery Company.

