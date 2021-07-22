Greetings to ballet choreographer Boris Eifman

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You have chosen ballet as your lifetime career, and you have embodied your brilliant and unique talent, innovative spirit and loyalty to the best traditions of the choreography school in dozens of wonderful productions that have won both public acclaim and the appreciation of your colleagues. I would like to underscore your tireless organisational work, your substantial contribution to raising young gifted dancers and, of course, your contribution to the development of contemporary Russian culture and its promotion abroad.”

