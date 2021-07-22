Gazprom and Russian Helicopters sign agreement to cooperate on supplies of first Russian offshore helicopters

Source: Gazprom

July 22, 2021, 13:00

Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Andrey Boginsky, Director General of Russian Helicopters (part of the Rostec State Corporation), signed the Agreement of Strategic Cooperation for the supply of domestically-produced certified naval helicopters of the type Mi-171A3.

The Mi-171A3 is the first Russian helicopter designed primarily for offshore operations (overseas transportation of passengers and cargo). It was developed in accordance with the standards of the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP).

The maximum take-off weight of the series aircraft is 13 tons. The Mi-171А3 meets the strict requirements for safe flight over bodies of water. The helicopter will be fitted with, inter alia, a crash-proof fuel system and an automatically activated ditching system with externally mounted floats. In order to be operated in the most challenging weather conditions, the helicopter will be provided with an integrated flight and navigation system: a glass cockpit with a digital avionics suite.

The helicopter will be available in two configurations. The first version will be able to carry up to 24 passengers and up to 5 tons of cargo. The second version, which will be used for search and rescue operations, will be additionally fitted with special (i.e. medical) equipment. In case of need, the operator will be able to refit a cargo and passenger helicopter into a search and rescue one.

A prototype of the Mi-171А3 was presented at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021.

In line with the Agreement, Russian Helicopters will arrange for the testing of the Mi-171А3 prototype, as well as the serial production and certification of the helicopters. In addition, aircraft service centers will be created along with training and simulation centers for flight and maintenance personnel. Gazprom intends to purchase Mi-171А3 helicopters according to its current needs, as well as to place orders for repairs and service maintenance. The Company plans to use the helicopters at the fields located on the continental shelf.

