Meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Eid Mubarak! Happy holiday [Eid al-Adha]! My congratulations to you. I wish you all the best.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Aliyev IlhamPresident of Azerbaijan : Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: We will celebrate a big holiday next year – 30 years of diplomatic relations.

I would like to thank you for coming here. Thank God, we are restoring our relations after the coronavirus. I am referring primarily to the economy. Last year we saw a decline, and now we have confident growth, a recovery.

Russia is confidently in the lead in the economy. Our intergovernmental commission is working actively, there are many areas of cooperation.

We plan to send our representative delegation to your country in the near future. It will deal with these issues in Baku. They meet regularly at various venues. It will be a mixed group covering different spheres, such as industry, transport, infrastructure, some other issues.

We are cooperating in countering the coronavirus and doing so more and more vigorously. I think we have already supplied 100,000 [vaccine doses].

Ilham Aliyev: Even more than that.

Vladimir Putin: We are working on launching joint production in Azerbaijan.

Of course, a settlement in the region remains one of the most important issues. I know that you certainly pay a lot of attention to this important matter, and I would like to thank you for finding compromise solutions in this area. They are always the most complicated ones, but if we want a settlement – and we all want it – we must follow this path. Up to now, we have managed to do this, and I would like to thank you for this.

I am very happy to see you. Welcome.

To be continued.

