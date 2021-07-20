Meeting on key projects in civil aircraft engineering

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon again, colleagues.

It is Mr Slyusar’s birthday. Many happy returns, one more event today.

We have just attended the opening of the 15th International Aviation and Space Salon, toured some of the exhibits, seen new products from the Russian aviation industry, and talked with designers and manufacturers. As a matter of fact, some of our colleagues are also taking part in this meeting today, people actually working in the industry.

Let’s discuss how the key projects in civil aircraft engineering are being implemented and review the comprehensive plan for the industry’s development until 2030.

We will consider factors that will shape the demand for aircraft in the next decade, the growth prospects for production capacity, and we will see how the corresponding part of the state order is progressing in this context.

For Russia, with its vast territory, civil aircraft engineering has always been and will always be one of the undisputed priorities, because this industry’s efficiency is key to various regions’ transport accessibility and connectivity, to greater passenger and cargo traffic, people’s mobility, Russia’s higher export potential, and of course, the stability of our aviation enterprises, research institutes and design bureaus that employ over 400,000 highly qualified specialists.

