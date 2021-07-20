Greetings to Russian Muslims on Eid al-Adha

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This ancient holiday, which was first marked centuries ago, reminds the believers about the roots and values of Islam, encouraging mercy, justice, virtue and a warm-hearted attitude towards others. These noble humanitarian and moral ideals, which form the basis of all of the world’s religions, have a huge unifying force, helping to strengthen interethnic accord in society and to preserve the cultural diversity and indigenous traditions of our nation.”

MIL OSI